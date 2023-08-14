Join Intel for a Two-Day Virtual Event on Multiarchitecture Software Development for AI Pipelines

On August 21-22, Intel is hosting a live virtual event called oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2023. This event is aimed at researchers, data scientists, and developers interested in building artificial intelligence (AI) applications from edge to cloud.

During the two-day event, participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry experts who specialize in multiarchitecture software development for AI workloads. They will also get to learn about the latest advancements in oneAPI and explore AI optimization techniques for data preparation, training, inference, deployment, and scaling.

The event will feature hands-on workshops that provide attendees with the chance to work with the latest AI-optimized hardware and software offered in the Intel Developer Cloud beta. Additionally, there will be tech talks and panel discussions from industry leaders such as PyTorch, Mod Tech Labs, the University of Pittsburgh / SHREC, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to test-drive the latest Intel CPUs, GPUs, and Habana Gaudi2 processors for deep learning in the Intel Developer Cloud public beta.

The event will include various workshops, including sessions on using PyTorch to predict wildfires and insights into Intel’s end-to-end product lifecycle solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

To register for the event and view the full agenda, visit the oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2023 page on Intel’s official website.

Intel Corporation is a leading company in the technology industry, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to drive global progress and improve lives. By embedding intelligence in various computing devices and leveraging the power of data, Intel aims to transform businesses and society for the better.

