McKinsey Launches AI Chatbot to Enhance Knowledge Sharing

McKinsey & Company, a leading consulting firm, has introduced an AI-powered chatbot called Lilli to facilitate easy access to its extensive knowledge resources. Lilli functions as a search tool, scanning McKinsey’s extensive databases and presenting five to seven relevant pieces of content to answer client queries. It not only summarizes key points but also provides links and identifies experts on the topic.

McKinsey possesses a robust knowledge base comprising over 40 curated sources, 100,000 documents, interview transcripts, and a global network of experts across 70 countries. Lilli has been designed with the aim of streamlining the distribution of this rich knowledge to the right individuals within the firm and its clients. By aggregating knowledge and capabilities in one place, Lilli enables McKinsey to focus more on client engagement and effectively apply insights and recommendations.

During the pilot phase, both clients and consultants were involved in testing and refining Lilli to ensure its usability. The chatbot allows them to leverage McKinsey’s knowledge base for various business applications, thereby increasing productivity. Partners at McKinsey have reported positive experiences with Lilli, utilizing it to identify weaknesses in their arguments, anticipate potential questions, explore new topics, and make connections between different areas of their projects.

McKinsey is committed to the responsible deployment of Lilli and has a dedicated team of over 70 experts working on its development. The firm plans to scale up the chatbot across its organization, making it accessible to thousands of colleagues by the end of the year.

The introduction of Lilli aligns with a growing trend among enterprises to develop their own generative AI models. This approach allows companies to tailor language models to their specific business needs while ensuring the protection of sensitive company data. McKinsey’s chatbot is another example of how AI technology is being harnessed to enhance knowledge sharing and improve overall productivity.