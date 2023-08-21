China’s AI Regulations: An Overview

Matt Sheehan, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, has conducted research on China’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. His recently published paper, “China’s AI Regulations and How They Get Made,” explores the Chinese government’s efforts to establish rules for the country’s growing AI sector.

The focus of Sheehan’s discussion is the interim regulations published by Chinese regulators in July regarding generative AI. Generative AI involves algorithms like ChatGPT that are used to generate content. Sheehan offers insights into his research process, compares China’s AI regulations with those in the West, and highlights the implications of the new rules for generative AI on China’s global AI competitiveness.

Sheehan’s report not only traces the evolution of China’s AI regulations but also tells a compelling story of how ideas and events shape these regulations. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the context and factors influencing the development of AI regulations in China.

In summary, Sheehan’s research provides valuable insights into China’s AI regulations. By examining the evolution of these regulations and comparing them to Western approaches, he sheds light on China’s strategy to govern its AI sector. Additionally, the article underscores the significance of the newly implemented rules for generative AI and their potential impact on China’s standing in the global AI race.