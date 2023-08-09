Matrixian Group Boosts Data and AI Services in Real Estate Sector with €3.5 Million Investment

Matrixian Group, a leading technology company from the Netherlands, is strengthening its position in the real estate sector with innovative data and AI services. It has received a new €1.5 million investment from Pride Capital Partners to stimulate technological growth and international expansion, in addition to the previous €2 million funding.

Matrixian Group focuses on consumers, mortgage lenders, investors, and governmental entities, with a strong emphasis on the fastest-growing segments in the industry. They use data and artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently and reliably value homes through fully automated processes. They also specialize in generating ‘digital twins’ of properties and identifying sustainability and investment opportunities in real estate.

The company has valued over 1 million homes in the Netherlands, highlighting its influence and achievements within the housing sector. Their shift from being a Location Intelligence provider to a data and AI solutions provider has led to a rethinking and optimizing of their business model and sales market.

In September, Matrixian Group will introduce the Homematrix Desktop Valuation, a new appraisal service designed for consumers. This service allows anyone to receive a fully automated appraisal report within 4 hours, saving time and costs as no physical appraisal is required. Matrixian’s data-first philosophy ensures the quality of underlying data by updating all buildings in the Netherlands and Europe with the most recent and verified information.

To support their international growth, Matrixian Group has established offices in Dubai and London. They consider these regions as emerging markets and aim to offer more value to customers and partners in the UAE and Europe. The company has also formed a new directorial team with the right expertise and experience to achieve its growth ambitions.

With the investment from Pride Capital Partners, Matrixian Group is confident in realizing its ambitious growth plans and expanding its services internationally. The partnership will enable them to meet market demands for fully digital transactions and information services powered by generative AI.