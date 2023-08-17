New Product Reduces Captioning Costs and Time

Cineverse has launched MatchCaption™, an innovative AI-powered service for closed-caption creation. MatchCaption is a part of the Matchpoint product suite and is set to revolutionize the video captioning industry by offering fast, accurate, and cost-effective captioning solutions for film, television, and video libraries.

The film and television localization market is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027, and the global translation service market is expected to exceed $47 billion by 2031. MatchCaption utilizes fine-tuned transformer models to deliver excellent performance in voice activity detection, speech recognition, spoken language identification, speech transcription, and more.

One of the key features of MatchCaption is its sophisticated rules engine, ensuring perfectly timed and formatted captions that meet industry standards. The system can automatically convert captions into multiple caption/subtitle formats, such as SRT, SCC, VTT, and DFXP, to cater to different streaming platforms. Moreover, the user-friendly interface allows for manual editing and quality control to ensure high-quality output.

Typically, captioning titles for streaming services cost between $60 and $100 per program hour and take 1-3 days to complete due to manual work. However, MatchCaption’s cloud architecture enables the same task to be completed for under $10 per program hour, reducing costs by 85%, and a full feature film can be completed and quality checked in less than one hour, reducing the time by 90%.

MatchCaption is currently in Beta release and will be available to Matchpoint AI customers in September. The roadmap for MatchCaption includes plans for multi-language support, speaker identification, and foreign language subtitling.

MatchCaption is the fourth AI-driven product under Matchpoint AI, joining Matchpoint Video QC for automated quality control, Matchpoint Detect for automated ad break identification, and Matchpoint Keystone for automatic transformation of movie posters and key art.

Matchpoint AI aims to empower creators and industries to make their video content more accessible by providing a solution that creates captions quickly, reliably, and affordably. This not only improves efficiency but also contributes to a more inclusive digital world.