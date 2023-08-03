Massachusetts Regulators Investigate Use of Artificial Intelligence by Investment Firms

Massachusetts securities regulators have launched an investigation into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by investment firms in their interactions with investors. Concerns have been raised about the potential risk associated with the unchecked use of this technology in the financial industry.

The Secretary of State of Massachusetts, Bill Galvin, who is the state’s top securities regulator, announced that his office has sent letters of inquiry to several firms that use or develop AI for their businesses. The recipients of these letters include JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Tradier Brokerage, US Tiger Securities, E*Trade, Savvy Advisors, and Hearsay Systems.

Galvin expressed his concerns about the potential harm to investors if AI is deployed without proper disclosure and consideration of conflicts. The investigation comes shortly after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed regulations to address conflicts of interest arising from the use of AI on trading platforms.

The SEC’s proposal was influenced by the “meme stock” frenzy that occurred in 2021, where predictive analytics were believed to contribute to gamified behavior among retail investors. Galvin’s office is particularly interested in understanding the supervisory procedures that firms have in place to ensure that AI does not prioritize the companies’ interests over those of their investors.

In addition to evaluating the disclosure processes of firms already using AI, Galvin’s securities division is also reviewing marketing materials that may have been created using AI.

This investigation reflects a growing recognition of the potential risks and ethical considerations surrounding the use of AI in the financial industry. Massachusetts regulators are taking proactive measures to ensure that investors are protected and that the use of AI is transparent and accountable.

