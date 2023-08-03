Massachusetts Securities Regulators Investigate Use of AI by Investment Firms

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin has launched an investigation into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by investment firms. The state’s securities regulator has sent letters of inquiry to several firms, including JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, regarding the deployment of AI tools. Galvin expressed concerns about the potential harm to investors if AI technology is used without proper disclosure and consideration of conflicts of interest.

The investigation will focus on the supervisory procedures that firms have implemented to ensure that the use of AI does not prioritize the companies’ interests over those of their investor clients. Massachusetts also plans to examine the disclosure processes and marketing materials created by firms that have already deployed AI tools.

The incorporation of AI into banks and wealth management firms aims to make interactions with clients and investors more efficient. However, these tools primarily focus on enhancing the productivity of financial advisers, such as assisting with client queries, rather than replacing tasks like trade execution or comprehensive financial planning advice.

The concerns raised by Massachusetts securities regulators follow recent remarks by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler. Gensler highlighted the potential conflicts of interest that AI investment tools may present, and the SEC has proposed new regulations to address these issues. The proposed regulations would require broker-dealers and investment advisers to address the use of predictive data analytics and similar technologies in their interactions with investors. The goal is to prevent conflicts of interest and mitigate the “gamification” of retail investors’ behavior.

The regulatory proposal is currently undergoing a public comment period. Massachusetts’ investigation into the use of AI by investment firms adds to the growing scrutiny surrounding the deployment of AI tools in the financial industry.

