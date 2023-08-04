Massachusetts Securities Regulators Launch Investigation into AI Use in Securities Industry

Massachusetts securities regulators have initiated an investigation into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the securities industry amid concerns about potential repercussions. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin announced the investigation and issued letters of inquiry to registered and unregistered firms involved in the development or use of AI for business purposes in the securities sector. The authority is particularly interested in the firms’ supervisory procedures, ensuring that AI applications prioritize the interests of clients over the firms’ own interests. The deadline for the firms to respond to the regulators’ inquiries is August 16, 2023.

The Massachusetts securities division will also evaluate the disclosure policies of firms that have already implemented AI. Galvin believes that securities regulators in the United States have a vital role in safeguarding investors from potential harm resulting from the unregulated use of AI technology. Regulators are specifically concerned about the lack of proper disclosure and consideration of conflicts when deploying AI in the securities industry.

Massachusetts securities regulators are also investigating whether companies that have used AI have provided marketing materials to investors that were created using AI. These regulators have not yet responded to inquiries from Cointelegraph regarding the investigation.

The global regulatory community has increasingly expressed concerns about the risks associated with AI in recent years due to the rapid growth of the technology. Major tech companies discussed AI significantly more during their second-quarter earnings calls in 2023 compared to the previous quarter. However, some regulators have long warned about the potential risks of AI. The Financial Stability Board issued a warning in 2017 about the concentration of AI and machine learning services in a few large technology firms, which could pose competition and financial stability risks.

Massachusetts securities regulators’ investigation seeks to ensure that AI applications in the securities industry do not undermine the interests of investors and that proper disclosure and safeguards are in place.