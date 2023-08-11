Market Rally Remains Under Pressure as Nasdaq Falls Below Key Moving Average

The stock market rally faced further pressure as the Nasdaq composite fell below its 50-day moving average. This decline was accompanied by a rebound in Treasury yields, despite tame inflation data. Artificial intelligence-related stocks such as Palantir (PLTR), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Datadog (DDOG) experienced significant plunges in response to their respective results or guidance.

On a positive note, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) saw a surge in their stock prices after Novo reported a significant heart-health benefit from its weight loss drug, Wegovy. The drug was found to reduce the likelihood of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death by 20% over five years. This news could potentially lead to broader insurance coverage for weight-loss drugs. However, Novo’s stock slipped slightly due to a decline in second-quarter sales for its insulins in North America. Nevertheless, the company still saw a 42.5% increase in sales and an 80% jump in adjusted earnings.

Energy drink maker Celsius (CELH) experienced a spike in its stock price following strong earnings. Additionally, weak economic data from China and concerns over the country’s property market weighed on the overall market sentiment.

Several software companies also reported their earnings, with mixed results. Datadog (DDOG) crashed after providing lower-than-expected guidance for the third quarter and full year, despite upbeat EPS guidance. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) saw a decline in its stock price despite reporting in-line results for the second quarter. Akamai Technologies (AKAM), RingCentral (RNG), Global-e Online (GLBE), and Teradata (TDC) also reported their earnings, each with varying outcomes.

In the electric vehicle industry, Lucid (LCID) reported wider-than-expected losses and missed revenue expectations, leading to a modest rise in stock price. Rivian (RIVN) had a smaller-than-forecast loss and beat revenue estimates, but its stock saw a decline. Li Auto (LI) exceeded expectations with its earnings, reporting a significant increase in revenue. The company expects to deliver strong results in Q3, with the unveiling of its first all-electric model, the Mega minivan, scheduled for Q4.

Building materials companies such as Atkore (ATKR), Tecnoglass (TGLS), and Azek (AZEK) also reported their earnings, with mixed results. ATKR stock rebounded after a decline, while TGLS and AZEK stocks experienced significant drops.