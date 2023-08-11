Market Rally Faces Pressure as Nasdaq Falls Below Moving Average

The stock market rally experienced more pressure as the Nasdaq composite fell below its 50-day moving average. This decline was accompanied by rebounding Treasury yields, despite tame inflation data. Various AI-related stocks, including Palantir (PLTR), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Datadog (DDOG), saw plunges in their stock prices due to disappointing results or guidance.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) stocks, on the other hand, surged after Novo Nordisk announced that its weight loss drug, Wegovy, had a significant heart-health benefit, reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death by 20% over five years. This positive news could potentially lead to broader insurance coverage for weight-loss drugs. However, Novo Nordisk’s stock slipped slightly due to lower second-quarter sales. In contrast, Eli Lilly exceeded forecasts with an 80% increase in adjusted earnings and a 28% rise in sales.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) experienced a plunge in its stock price after disappointing analysts with its fiscal 2024 outlook, despite a rise in earnings and sales for the period ending June 30. Similarly, Datadog (DDOG) reported lower guidance for the third quarter and full-year revenue, causing a crash in its stock price, despite an increase in second-quarter earnings and sales.

Other software companies such as Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Akamai Technologies (AKAM), RingCentral (RNG), Global-e Online (GLBE), and Teradata (TDC) also reported their earnings. While some companies beat expectations, others fell short, resulting in mixed reactions in the stock market.

Lucid (LCID) reported a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter, coupled with a revenue miss, which led to a slight rise in its stock price. Rivian (RIVN), on the other hand, exceeded expectations with a surge in revenue and raised its production target for 2023. Li Auto (LI) reported strong earnings, with a significant increase in revenue and a positive outlook for vehicle deliveries in the next quarter.

In the building materials sector, Atkore (ATKR) experienced a decline in EPS but managed to rebound from its 50-day line. Tecnoglass (TGLS) saw gains in EPS and revenue, while Azek (AZEK) raised its guidance but faced a decrease in stock price.

Overall, the stock market rally faced challenges due to various factors, including the performance of specific industries and companies, economic data, and global concerns such as weak China economic data and property market worries.