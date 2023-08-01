Generative AI Expected to Replace Low-Wage Jobs by 2030

According to a recent report by McKinsey, generative AI technology is projected to eliminate low-wage jobs in the food industry and customer service by 2030. Jobs with salaries below $38,000 a year are 14 times more likely to be affected by this technology compared to other types of positions. Kweilin Ellingrud, director of the McKinsey Global Institute, explained that jobs that used to involve in-person interactions are shifting to online platforms, remote work, and an increase in delivery jobs.

Devices like fast-food kiosks are expected to replace these jobs, enabling businesses to operate with fewer employees. In customer service, AI-powered chatbots will create quick and personalized responses to complex customer inquiries. Generative AI can retrieve customer data rapidly, making it more efficient than human sales representatives.

The report suggests that automation could impact approximately 30% of the total hours worked across the entire US labor market. To reach this percentage by 2030, around 12 million workers in industries with declining demand may need to seek new job opportunities in the next seven years.

However, not only low-wage jobs will be affected by AI. Higher-wage jobs that require a college degree will also be altered but not fully eliminated. Fields like STEM, creative industries, business, and legal professions may see changes. For example, AI could assist graphic designers in generating initial drafts faster, allowing them to utilize their specialized skills in more valuable ways. Nurses may spend less time entering medication data into computers and more time directly interacting with patients.

While these changes may seem significant, it is worth noting that around 9 million people have already changed jobs since the pandemic began, which represents a 50% higher rate compared to before COVID-19.

To adapt to these changes, employees will need to reskill and learn how to interact with emerging technologies. Technological proficiency, as well as social and emotional skills, will be in demand. Employees must be able to work more efficiently with technology, and skills such as empathy and understanding human reactions cannot be replicated by AI.

In summary, generative AI is expected to impact low-wage jobs, leading to a shift in the labor market. However, higher-wage positions will also be transformed, allowing individuals to utilize their specialized skills in more meaningful ways. Adapting to these changes will require reskilling and developing a combination of technological and social skills.