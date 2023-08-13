AI’s Impact on Higher Education

The introduction of the Artificial Intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has posed both challenges and opportunities for higher education. English teacher Jon Fila noticed a change in the quality of his students’ writing after the implementation of AI technology. As educators prepare for the upcoming school year, they must grapple with the task of distinguishing between work produced by students and work generated by AI models.

One of the major concerns is plagiarism. David Nguyen, a Senior Fellow at the Technological Leadership Institute, emphasizes the importance of using AI programs as learning tools rather than shortcuts for writing assignments. By encouraging students to embrace the technology, educators hope to improve students’ analytical thinking and communication skills.

Students themselves are navigating this new academic landscape. Carter Shimek, a senior at the University of Minnesota, has been warned against plagiarizing language from AI programs. While he personally does not use such programs, he acknowledges that some students use them to gather research and develop their own ideas.

To combat plagiarism, some schools are requesting editing history and drafts from students to demonstrate their thought process. However, detecting AI-generated text remains a challenge. While there are AI detection programs available, they are not entirely accurate, often yielding false positives.

Despite the challenges, AI programs are here to stay in education. Instead of trying to “ChatGPT-proof” assignments, Fila believes in teaching students about the appropriate and ethical use of AI. He encourages students to use AI tools to lighten their workload initially but to then incorporate their own experiences and cultural perspectives into their work.

Overall, the impact of AI on higher education is complex. Educators and students must navigate the benefits and potential pitfalls of AI technology in order to ensure its responsible and effective use in the academic setting.