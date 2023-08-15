CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Generative AI and the Future of Work

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
Disruptive technologies often face resistance from those who have a stake in maintaining the status quo. Innovation requires adaptation, which can be costly. The introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been met with mixed reactions. While the technology holds great promise, there are concerns about the potential for technological unemployment.

According to Goldman Sachs, generative AI has the potential to replace up to a quarter of current jobs in Europe and the United States. Professions in administration and the legal sector are seen as particularly vulnerable, while physically intensive professions like construction and maintenance may be less affected. AI has already demonstrated its ability to produce text, videos, and images that are indistinguishable from human-created content. It excels in pattern recognition and is increasingly capable of making basic judgment calls in various domains, such as customer service.

Looking at history, we can gain insights into how the backlash against AI might unfold. Comparisons to the Luddites, who destroyed machines during the industrialization of early-nineteenth-century England, are not entirely relevant. Unlike physical machines, AI is a digital tool that cannot be destroyed. Additionally, the rise of AI is more likely to impact white-collar jobs rather than those on assembly lines, making the revival of trade unions less probable.

The future of work in the age of generative AI remains uncertain. While there are concerns about job displacement, there is also room for new opportunities and roles. The key lies in adapting and embracing the technology rather than resisting it. As with previous technological advancements, new sectors and jobs may emerge as a result of AI. It is important for individuals, businesses, and policymakers to understand and navigate the changes that AI will bring to ensure a smooth transition and to harness the full potential of this transformative technology.

