New Research Reveals Healthcare Executives’ Concerns Over Rising Costs and Lack of AI Adoption

A recent survey conducted by Bain & Company has found that health system executives in the United States are deeply worried about the increasing costs within the industry. Despite the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity and cost efficiencies, few hospitals have implemented generative AI strategies.

According to Bain’s research, the cost of training an AI system has significantly decreased by 1,000-fold since 2017, making it a highly affordable investment for hospitals. However, only 6% of health system executives have established a generative AI strategy. The survey revealed that 75% of these executives believe generative AI has reached a turning point in reshaping the industry.

Healthcare providers and payers are seeking profit opportunities while also focusing on employee morale, clinical care, and patient experience. AI has the potential to enhance productivity, but there is also uncertainty surrounding evolving technology. Leading companies are taking steps to embrace AI by starting with low-risk use cases that offer near-term return on investment. This approach allows organizations to build experience and confidence before investing in more transformative visions.

Generative AI has the ability to address some of the healthcare industry’s biggest challenges, such as clinician shortages and physician burnout. By automating administrative tasks and streamlining workflows, healthcare professionals can have more time to spend with patients. Health systems prioritize improving clinical documentation, analyzing patient data, and optimizing workflows in the next 12 months. Looking ahead, predictive analytics, clinical decision support, and treatment recommendations are of great interest to executives.

However, there are challenges to implementing generative AI. Resource and cost constraints, a lack of expertise, and regulatory and legal considerations are the biggest barriers. Additionally, organizations face the challenge of focus and prioritization, as they have to decide which generative AI investments are most viable given the rapid pace of innovation.

Leading companies are adopting a pragmatic strategy that considers current capabilities, regulations, and adoption barriers. They pilot low-risk applications, decide whether to buy, partner, or build the necessary technology, and funnel cost savings and experience into larger AI initiatives. It is crucial for healthcare executives to remember that AI is not a strategy by itself, but rather a tool that should align with overarching goals.

In conclusion, the survey conducted by Bain & Company highlights the concerns healthcare executives have regarding rising costs and the lack of AI adoption. The potential for generative AI to improve productivity and cost efficiencies in the industry is significant, but more hospitals need to embrace this technology to address existing challenges and achieve better outcomes.