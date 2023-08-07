New Research Shows Few Hospitals Leveraging AI to Cut Costs

More than half of U.S. hospitals ended 2022 with a negative margin, facing challenges related to the ongoing pandemic, talent shortages, and record-high inflation. Rising costs are a top concern for 60% of health system executives, according to a recent survey conducted by Bain & Company. While artificial intelligence (AI) holds potential to address these concerns, few hospitals are taking advantage of its capabilities.

The cost to train AI systems has decreased significantly since 2017, making it an affordable option for hospitals. Despite this, only 6% of executives reported having an established generative AI strategy. The survey revealed that 75% believe generative AI has reached a turning point in its ability to reshape the healthcare industry.

Generative AI can provide relief by streamlining administrative tasks and allowing physicians to spend more time with patients. It has the potential to mitigate issues such as clinician shortages and physician burnout. To address these challenges, health systems are prioritizing solutions such as improving clinical documentation, analyzing patient data, and optimizing workflows in the next 12 months.

Looking ahead, executives are interested in leveraging predictive analytics, clinical decision support, and treatment recommendations over the next two to five years. However, there are challenges to implementing generative AI. The survey identified resource and cost constraints, a lack of expertise, and regulatory and legal considerations as the main barriers.

To overcome these challenges, leading companies are taking a pragmatic approach. They pilot low-risk applications, gain experience with available technology, and focus on areas where they have the right data and potential return on investment. Executives are also deciding whether to buy, partner, or build the necessary AI capabilities based on availability and importance.

Moreover, cost savings and experience gained from initial AI initiatives can be channeled into more advanced use cases as the technology matures. It is important to note that AI is not a standalone strategy but should align with broader organizational goals.

Although there are hurdles, executives are recognizing the potential of AI to transform healthcare. By adopting a focused and strategic approach, hospitals can leverage AI to cut costs, improve productivity, and enhance patient care.