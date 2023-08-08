New Artificial Intelligence Project Aims to Make Catholic Teaching More Accessible

U.S. entrepreneur Matthew Sanders believes that a new artificial intelligence project developed by his company, Longbeard, could revolutionize the way the Catholic Church disseminates its teachings. The project, called Magisterium AI, utilizes a vast dataset of Church documents and algorithms to provide accessible Catholic insight and Church teaching in multiple languages and on various devices.

While still in the experimental stage, Magisterium AI is primarily designed to assist formators, teachers of the faith, and priests in enhancing their homilies, facilitating catechism classes, and helping parents in catechizing their children. The creators of Magisterium AI claim that the system can provide answers to any questions about Church teaching, practices, or other topics in a simple and understandable language.

In addition to answering questions, Magisterium AI offers contextual information on the history of the Church, assisting users in understanding the foundation behind its teachings. It also generates theological reflections, summarizes Church documents, and serves as a resource for educational materials. The platform currently supports multiple languages and plans to establish a user community to gather feedback and suggestions for improvement.

Longbeard’s long-term plan is to digitize and incorporate the entire library of the Pontifical Oriental Institute into the Magisterium AI database. This would allow the AI to train on these documents, making a wide range of theological and philosophical resources easily accessible. The company has also partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to further enhance the capabilities of the AI service.

Sanders envisions Magisterium AI as a transformative tool for the Catholic Church, making its teachings more accessible to people worldwide. By leveraging artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, Longbeard aims to provide Catholic insight and Church teaching to anyone, regardless of language or location.