PBS Kids Series Lyla in the Loop to Debut in 2024

PBS Kids is set to launch a new animated series called Lyla in the Loop in early 2024. The series, produced by Mighty Picnic and Pipeline Studios, will explore the use of real-world AI tools and incorporate AI-assisted conversation in its digital episodes.

Lyla in the Loop follows the adventures of a 7-year-old girl named Lyla Loops and her sidekick Stu. The series will tackle various challenges faced by Lyla, such as building carnival games, helping with recycling, and creating a puppet show. It will also address timely issues like the ethics of AI.

In addition to the linear release on PBS, Lyla in the Loop will feature interactive episodes that incorporate AI-assisted conversation between viewers and the characters. These episodes are still in the research phase and will be tested for efficacy before being released.

The interactive episodes will require a device with a microphone to engage with the content. They will be accompanied by digital content that reinforces the series’ core messages and encourages creative expression and computational thinking skills.

Lyla in the Loop aims to inspire creativity, encourage problem-solving, and promote critical thinking skills among children. The series is designed for learners aged four to eight and will explore computational thinking concepts.

The series is funded by grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the U.S. Department of Education. It will premiere on February 5, 2024, in English and Spanish.

Lyla in the Loop is produced by Pipeline Studios and directed by Huy Tran. It features a diverse group of consultants and advisors who ensure the authenticity and relatability of the series. The show’s theme song is composed and performed by Divinity Roxx, featuring vocals from students in the Philadelphia public school district.

The series aims to create a relatable world where viewers can connect with and identify characters, making the curriculum more engaging and memorable. Lyla in the Loop celebrates the innate problem-solving abilities of children and emphasizes the importance of creative self-expression and helping others.