Lupe Fiasco Collaborates with Artificial Intelligence to Compose New Song

Lupe Fiasco, known for his ventures across different crafts and genres, has recently teamed up with artificial intelligence (AI) to produce a new song. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Chicago MC on August 2, Lupe showcases his work on a track with the assistance of AI-generated tools, demonstrating his belief that rap is closely linked to technology.

The video caption explains that Lupe used TextFX, a suite of experimental AI tools, which he developed in collaboration with Google. These tools were inspired by his own lyrical and linguistic techniques that he has refined over his 20-year career in writing raps. However, Lupe is quick to clarify that these tools do not write raps for you; instead, they empower the writer, providing creative possibilities and allowing them to view text in new ways. The rapper emphasizes that one still needs to bring their own creativity and skillset to the table.

Although the new song titled “Glass of Water” has not been officially released, Lupe performs it in the video. The YouTube comments reflect the mix of awe and concern from viewers. Some appreciate Lupe’s ability to utilize the software effectively, while others express worries about potential misuse by inexperienced artists.

However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for AI in music. Ice Cube, for instance, voiced his opposition to the growing trend during an interview with Piers Morgan. The legendary rapper expressed concern over the use of AI to replicate styles and personalities without human touch, fearing that it may lead to laziness and diminished creativity. He provided examples of how AI could potentially infringe upon an artist’s autonomy, such as using their likeness in a movie sequel or producing new songs posthumously with lyrics that the artist may not agree with.

Overall, Lupe Fiasco’s collaboration with artificial intelligence highlights the evolving relationship between technology and music creation. While some are impressed by the possibilities AI offers, others caution against potential drawbacks and issues concerning artistic integrity.