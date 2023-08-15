Luna Launches AI Division, Luna Labs, to Enhance Patient Care

Luna, a leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, has introduced Luna Labs, a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) division aimed at improving patient care. The newly formed engineering group, consisting of five individuals, will be overseen by Ryan Gaffney, the co-founder, Chief Technology Officer, and former Uber engineer.

The primary focus of Luna Labs is to enhance healthcare delivery and efficiency by creating AI products. These include automated conversational tools that can assist patients and therapists with various requests such as scheduling, rescheduling, and billing. Luna Labs plans to utilize Large Language Models (LLMs), a type of deep learning AI algorithm, to enhance its existing Auto-Charting capability. Auto-Charting is a voice-enabled physical therapy charting system that transcribes and interprets clinician voice inputs into structured notes, saving time and improving medical record accuracy.

This move reflects the growing trend in healthcare companies incorporating AI models and machine learning technologies into their products and services to stay ahead.

According to Ryan Gaffney, the investment in AI technologies will significantly improve efficiency and allow therapists to focus more on patient care. Luna has already made significant advancements through its technology platform with Auto-Charting. With Luna Labs, the aim is to continue leading the industry in the race for AI innovation in healthcare.

Additionally, Luna has appointed RaeAnn Grossman as its Chief Growth Officer to expand strategic relationships with health plans and providers, as well as explore growth opportunities in in-home physical therapy. A recent national report released by Luna highlights that health systems lose $3.1 billion in revenue due to physical therapy referral leakage, resulting in an average loss of $2,500 per patient.

Currently, Luna operates in 50 markets across 27 states, having successfully treated 40,000 patients in their homes. Luna’s approach is distinct from remote or virtual care as their licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care directly in the comfort of the patient’s home. Patients can easily request in-home physical therapy through the Luna app, and a licensed physical therapist will be scheduled to visit the patient for a 45-55 minute appointment, providing continued in-person treatment based on the care plan.