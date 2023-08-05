The Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Financial Advice Business

LPL Financial executives have expressed their optimism about the future of the advice business and highlighted the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) at the beginning of their annual conference, Focus 2023.

President & CEO Dan Arnold stated that LPL Financial is bullish on the future of financial advice and their strategy to support advisors and institutions in translating opportunities into reality. Their focus is on empowering advisors to deliver excellent advice to clients and efficiently manage their businesses.

The broker-dealer has a growing interest in the potential of AI technology. Chief Technology Advisor Greg Gates emphasized that AI should not replace the advisor-client relationship. Instead, LPL Financial sees AI as an opportunity for advisors to enhance client engagement and improve business operations.

During the second quarter, LPL Financial introduced Practice Hub, a performance tool that utilizes AI. Practice Hub functions as a “co-pilot” for advisors, providing them with important practice metrics, benchmarking capabilities, and assistance in running their businesses more efficiently. This centralized dashboard is accessible through the firm’s ClientWorks portal.

In addition to Practice Hub, LPL Financial also recently launched the Advertising Review Tool, which utilizes AI to expedite the approval process for advisors’ marketing content. This tool helps advisors save time and streamline their marketing activities.

LPL Financial’s increasing focus on AI reflects their commitment to leveraging technology to support advisors and enhance the client experience. The introduction of AI-powered tools such as Practice Hub and the Advertising Review Tool demonstrates their dedication to equipping advisors with tools to thrive in the evolving financial advice landscape.