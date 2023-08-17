The lines between low-code and AI are starting to blur, as the rise of large language models (LLMs) challenges the status quo of low-code development. While low-code platforms have traditionally provided automation through graphical interfaces, enabling developers to quickly build workflows and applications, generative AI now poses a threat by producing complex code in milliseconds based on natural language prompts.

So, are AI and low-code friends or foes? On one hand, AI offers the potential to democratize software development, enhance agility, and address the skills gap. For example, AI models like GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can generate code snippets and complete programs based on natural language prompts. This can potentially enable organizations to achieve more in less time compared to low-code approaches.

There are also ways AI can accelerate the DevOps side of cloud-native development. AI can generate configuration manifests, run code tests, and perform cybersecurity analysis, automating elements of the software development life cycle. However, it’s important to note that AI cannot fully replace human oversight.

Despite the potential for AI to replace low-code, there are opportunities for symbiosis between the two. Low-code platforms can integrate AI models, and bespoke LLMs can be trained on specific development platforms to generate fully-built templates. This customization can improve development fluidity. Additionally, low-code solutions can help automate the training of new custom AI models.

When considering AI and low-code, it’s important to prioritize concrete business outcomes and define the business objectives first. Enterprises must also manage the risks associated with using low-code platforms and navigate the legal and privacy implications of using public LLMs. Governance and change management should be implemented to standardize tools, processes, and DevOps cycles.

Generative AI has the potential to bridge the semantic gap in software development. It serves as a translator, allowing users to bypass the need to understand programming terminologies and formulas. As AI pair programmers become more prevalent, expectations in software development, including low-code, are increasing to integrate these advanced models. If organizations effectively navigate technical changes, they can expect increased agility and output.

In the end, developers will save time by delegating repetitive tasks to AI-powered pair programmers, leading to greater efficiency and productivity.