The Blurring Lines Between Low-Code and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The distinction between low-code and artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming less clear. Low-code platforms have traditionally allowed developers to automate software development through user-friendly interfaces, making it easy for both professional and citizen developers to create workflows and applications. However, the emergence of large language models (LLMs) poses a challenge to the established low-code development approach. This raises the question: are generative AI and low-code compatible or contradictory?

Generative AI, powered by advanced language models like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, has the ability to generate complex code in milliseconds based on natural language prompts. This drastically lowers the barrier to entry for software development. At the same time, many enterprises have already adopted low-code practices that may still have value. In light of this, AI and low-code can find ways to coexist.

LLMs offer remarkable possibilities for software generation, such as creating code snippets and complete programs. AI can fulfill the original promises of low-code, such as democratization of software development, enhanced agility, and bridging the skills gap. LLMs can accelerate DevOps processes by generating configuration manifests, conducting code tests, and performing cybersecurity analysis. While AI cannot replace human oversight entirely, it can automate more parts of the software development lifecycle.

Rather than entirely replacing low-code, LLMs are likely to be integrated within low-code platforms. Companies like Mendix and OutSystems have already started incorporating connectors to AI models like ChatGPT. Microsoft has embedded ChatGPT in its Power Platform and integrated GPT-driven Copilots into various developer environments. The combination of low-code and AI can bring about game-changing automation across industries.

There is also potential to train custom LLMs specifically for software development platforms, creating templates based on natural language prompts. This would make the LLM more tailored and relevant, streamlining the development process. Additionally, low-code solutions could help automate the training of new custom AI models.

To make informed choices, businesses should focus on specific outcomes and align technology accordingly. Proper governance is crucial, as low-code platforms carry risks, and AI platforms must navigate data privacy and legal concerns. Standardization of tools, processes, and DevOps cycles is necessary, with approved AI-powered tools meeting security, privacy, and IP protection requirements.

Change management is a critical aspect of incorporating AI and low-code effectively. Organizations should anticipate resistance to change and factor it into their adoption strategy. Low-code aimed to simplify application development for citizen developers, but still required an understanding of specific programming terminology. With generative AI, the semantic gap is bridged, as the AI acts as a translator, eliminating the need for users to understand the inner workings of the system.

As AI-powered pair programmers become more prevalent, expectations are rising across all areas of software development, including low-code platforms. If organizations can manage the technical changes successfully, they can expect increased agility and output. Developers can save time by delegating repetitive tasks to AI-powered pair programmers.

In conclusion, the boundaries between low-code and AI are blurring. While there are challenges, AI and low-code can coexist and create transformative automation solutions for various industries. The combined power of low-code and AI can pave the way for enhanced efficiency and productivity.