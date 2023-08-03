The London Stock Exchange Group Collaborates with Microsoft and Banks on Generative AI Models

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is teaming up with Microsoft and various banks to develop tailored generative artificial intelligence (AI) models, showcasing the financial services industry’s interest in leveraging this technology while protecting proprietary data. The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year generated widespread fascination in generative AI. However, financial services companies have been cautious about sharing confidential information with models that continuously learn from data input.

LSEG’s CEO, David Schwimmer, explained that the company is working with Microsoft to create “bespoke large language models” for customers. This collaboration aims to enable customers to utilize LSEG’s vast data, securely merging it with their own proprietary data. Microsoft acquired a 4% stake in LSEG in December 2020, establishing a 10-year strategic partnership that includes a board seat. The tech giant also invested $10 billion in OpenAI in January.

Schwimmer highlighted the usefulness of generative AI for large banks with ample proprietary data that they want to leverage for trading strategies and risk management. Banks are interested in developing their own generative AI models to ensure that their data remains confidential and is not incorporated into other language models. However, Schwimmer did not disclose the specific companies that LSEG is collaborating with.

With a decline in listings in London, LSEG sees AI-related products as a potential new business opportunity. The company has expanded its presence in the financial data sector after acquiring Refinitiv for $27 billion. Barclays’ Equity Research Director, Michael Sanderson, emphasized the value of utilizing LSEG’s extensive data to enhance financial analysis, suggesting that AI will play a significant role in this area.

LSEG’s shares initially dropped by 6% following the release of mixed first-half earnings, but later recovered to trade 1.4% lower. The company reported a 0.7% increase in operating profit to £1.4 billion, while revenue growth from data subscriptions slowed down. The equities business, which includes stock market listings, experienced an 11% decrease in revenues to £116 million due to a lack of initial public offerings.

Schwimmer expressed optimism about the UK government’s efforts to make London’s capital markets more competitive through reforms to listing rules and the redirection of pension fund investments towards high-growth companies. He believes that these changes will enhance London’s competitiveness in the future.