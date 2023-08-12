Lightning AI Program Developed to Predict Lightning

Local researchers at NASA Short-term Prediction Research and Transition (SPoRT) and The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) have been studying lightning and developing products to predict it. One of these programs, lightning AI, was recently used for the first time in operational forecasting for Rock The South.

The lightning AI program was created to provide more lead time on storms that could produce lightning. By utilizing machine learning, the program is able to predict lightning up to 15 minutes in advance, giving people more time to seek shelter well before the storms arrive.

The program works by deriving reflectivity and correlation coefficient from the radar to determine the probability of lightning. It displays these probabilities through colored contours on a map.

Although still in its beta stages, the lightning AI program was used operationally at Rock The South in Cullman to help forecast and detect the threat of lightning. It has also been utilized in airport forecasting to provide aviators with advance notice of lightning near the airport.

Currently, the program only operates in areas near NASA sites. However, the researchers are optimistic that it will be expanded to include other regions in the near future.

The ultimate goal of the researchers is to make the lightning AI program accessible to event coordinators, emergency managers, and the general public. By doing so, they hope to provide more lead time before thunderstorms occur, thereby improving safety for everyone involved.