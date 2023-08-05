State Legislators Prioritize AI Regulation for Government Systems

State lawmakers across the United States are taking measures to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Their focus is primarily on the use of AI within their state governments to prevent discrimination and other potential harms while still supporting advancements in various fields such as medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut, for example, aims to inventory all its government systems that use AI by the end of 2023, with the intention of making this information publicly available. Additionally, starting next year, regular reviews of these systems will be conducted to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

Connecticut State Senator James Maroney, an authority on AI in the state’s General Assembly, plans to collaborate with lawmakers from other states such as Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota to develop model AI legislation. This legislation will include rules concerning product liability, impact assessments of AI systems, and other protective measures.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), at least 14 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have already adopted resolutions or passed laws related to AI. Some states have established advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor the use of AI within their government agencies.

Connecticut’s new law requiring regular scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies was prompted by an investigation conducted by Yale Law School. The investigation found that AI was being used in assigning students to magnet schools, bail determinations, welfare benefit distribution, and more. However, the exact details of the algorithms used remain largely unknown to the public.

AI technology encompasses various systems, from recommendation algorithms to generative AI capable of assisting in writing or creating media content. Public interest and concern have grown as generative AI tools become more commercially available, posing challenges such as disinformation and deception.

While some states have been proactive in regulating AI, others have yet to address the issue. In Hawaii, lawmakers passed a resolution urging Congress to establish safety guidelines for AI use and limit its application to police and military forces.

State Senator Chris Lee of Hawaii intends to introduce legislation similar to Connecticut’s next year. However, he acknowledges the difficulty in finding experts experienced in AI to address the issue within state governments.

Meanwhile, the European Union has taken the lead globally in regulating AI, and there has been discussion of bipartisan AI legislation in the U.S. Congress. While federal oversight would be ideal, state legislatures have been taking the initiative due to the federal government’s slower response.

Some state-level bills have focused on specific AI concerns, such as the use of AI by mental health providers or as an employment decision tool by employers. Arizona’s governor vetoed legislation that sought to ban AI software in voting machines.

In summary, state lawmakers are prioritizing the regulation of AI technology, initially focusing on their own government systems. Collaboration between states is underway to develop protective AI legislation that promotes accountability, product safety, and impact assessments.