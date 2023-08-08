The Use and Concerns of Artificial Intelligence in Schools

Schools are preparing to start the new academic term and one topic that is generating a lot of discussion is the use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in classrooms. A.I. has the potential to advance knowledge, but it also raises concerns about control, privacy, and cheating.

Educators in the local area argue that A.I. should not be feared, but rather embraced. Professor Justin Aglio from Penn State University stresses the importance of mandating A.I. training for all students. He believes this is necessary for ensuring digital safety, promoting equity among students, fostering workforce development, and ensuring national security. Aglio also highlights that Pittsburgh has always been at the forefront of artificial intelligence.

Some local districts have already embraced A.I. in education. Dr. Brian Stamford, from the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, acknowledges that both students and teachers are using A.I. tools in various capacities. Teachers are exploring ways to incorporate these tools into classroom planning and instruction.

However, concerns exist regarding students using A.I., such as Chat GPT, to cheat on assignments. Teachers must be aware of the capabilities of A.I. tools and tailor assignments to require students to write creatively about personal experiences or classroom discussions not known to the A.I. system. Asking students to explain their work and choice of approach is one simple way to prevent cheating using A.I.

Accuracy is another challenge with A.I., as it is not always reliable. Dr. Linda Hippert of Point Park University emphasizes the importance of verifying information and relying on valid and reliable sources. While A.I. can assist in starting an essay, it may provide incorrect information and cannot comprehend the nuanced instructions of a skilled teacher.

Despite these challenges, A.I. is here to stay as an educational tool. Educators believe that understanding and harnessing the benefits of A.I. can greatly enhance the learning experience for students.