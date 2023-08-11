Colleges and Universities Addressing the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Education

As the fall semester approaches, colleges and universities are actively discussing how to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) in and out of the classroom. The use of AI to completely write papers is widely regarded as plagiarism. However, there are other ways in which AI can be used as a helpful tool for students.

One approach is using AI to gain a sense of direction when starting a writing assignment. Students who are unsure how to begin can look at AI-generated information to get a better idea of what to include in their own work without copying directly. Similarly, AI can assist struggling students by serving as an AI tutor or using platforms like ChatGPT to improve their understanding of complex concepts.

Viktoria Popova, the director of institutional research and assessment at Centenary University, believes that AI can support the learning process. By viewing education as a continual journey rather than focusing solely on the outcome, AI can play a valuable role in assisting students.

Many institutions are taking proactive measures to address the use of AI in education. Centenary University is organizing workshops to discuss various approaches and develop guidelines for responsible AI use. Lafayette College recently held a generative AI session for faculty and staff, facilitated by a team of researchers who have been studying the topic. East Stroudsburg University is currently developing specific guidelines and plans to collaborate with students to enhance their AI skills and promote responsible consumption of AI products.

Moravian University has taken a unique approach by having professors take an online AI class and formulating recommendations for the faculty. They have provided four options for faculty to consider: avoiding the use of AI unless explicitly instructed, using AI as a supportive tool while adhering to ethical practices, utilizing AI tutors without relying on them to generate work, or freely using AI while acknowledging its use in assignments.

It is clear that colleges and universities are actively engaging with AI in education and working towards establishing responsible guidelines for its implementation. Moravian University will also be organizing an AI session in the near future to further explore the possibilities of AI in education.