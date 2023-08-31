Businesses in Telluride Utilize Artificial Intelligence in Their Operations

Several businesses in the Telluride area have embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their day-to-day operations. One of the notable AI technologies being used is ChatGPT, a language model that generates text and answers questions with ease. This AI tool has captured the attention of businesses due to its user-friendly interface and quick response time. Another AI tool, Midjourney, allows for the generation of AI-generated images using just a few words or phrases.

Telluride Venture Network, along with its portfolio companies, has integrated AI into various aspects of their operations. For instance, Western Rise, a local apparel company, utilizes AI in their digital advertising efforts. Additionally, InBuild, a graduate of TVN’s Investment Bootcamp, leverages AI to provide an automated Accounts Payable solution for the construction industry. This technology digitizes essential data, enabling foremen to approve invoices and the accounting team to process payments, eliminating hours of paperwork from the system.

While the adoption of AI may take some time for main street businesses, the potential benefits are evident. Incorporating AI can lead to improved productivity, refined decision-making, and increased efficiencies. IONA Tech, a local wearable device manufacturer, utilizes AI to automate certain tasks. The company’s product, the StatIQ Band, monitors electrostatic charge buildup in the electronics industry, alerting wearers to potential damage. Although AI use at IONA Tech is limited, it is primarily employed to facilitate software development and is viewed as a valuable learning resource for engineers and entrepreneurs.

Western Rise sees AI as a multi-faceted advantage in their business operations. With AI algorithms, they can analyze vast amounts of data to predict consumer behavior and optimize marketing strategies accordingly. AI-powered chatbots and support systems enhance customer experience, offering real-time and personalized assistance. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also aligns well with the company’s growth goals. Western Rise plans to expand its use of AI, utilizing predictive analytics for sales and inventory forecasting and applying machine learning to innovation in performance textiles.

Overall, the integration of AI in Telluride’s businesses demonstrates the growing recognition of its value in enhancing operational processes and strategic decision-making. As AI technology continues to advance, its potential to revolutionize various industries will only continue to expand.

Sources:

– Annemarie Jodlowski, Marketing Director of Telluride Venture Network and Telluride Foundation

– Daan Stevenson, Ph.D., CEO of IONA Tech

– Will Watters, Co-founder and Creative Director of Western Rise