Litera Introduces New Generative AI Features in Kira

Litera has announced the launch of new generative AI features in its AI-powered contract review and analysis software, Kira. These features include smart summaries that aim to help legal professionals accelerate the analysis of extracted information.

Kira, which was acquired by Litera in 2021, has been a pioneer in AI contract review for corporate transactions. The addition of generative AI capabilities is an important response to the evolving needs of the market.

The smart summaries, powered by GPT 3.5 in Azure, allow legal teams to generate automated reports based on the data extracted from contracts. This enables them to provide faster advice to clients. In the coming year, Kira will also allow users to search for information and set up projects using natural language queries and requests.

Greg Coates, Litera’s VP of generative AI, explained that Kira turns unstructured data into semi-structured output. With the new release, the aim is to provide users with not just the extracted clauses, but also their implications for clients, ultimately generating due diligence reports.

Customers have been anticipating the release of generative AI features from Litera, and beginning from August 26, they will be able to utilize these features. Coates revealed that there are several other features in development or proof of concept stages, with new announcements expected every four weeks.

Coates also addressed concerns about generative AI potentially rendering contract review technology obsolete. He stated that Kira currently outperforms generative AI in most use cases but acknowledged that generative AI has its strengths. While it excels at finding specific words or phrases in contracts, such as “material adverse effects” or “carve out for the pandemic,” it struggles with clauses that rely on context and meaning, like change of control or exclusivity clauses. Coates emphasized that the best approach is to incorporate both Kira and generative AI to provide the most comprehensive solution.

To ensure accuracy, Kira has removed prompts and constrained answers to data within the system, eliminating the need to seek external training data. Coates mentioned that rigorous testing has been conducted by Kira’s legal knowledge engineers, resulting in high-quality summaries with consistent reliability.

