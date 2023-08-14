An AI chatbot has written a collection of poetry, and the audio-book narration was done by none other than Werner Herzog. The book, titled “I Am Code: An Artificial Intelligence Speaks,” is a compilation of 87 poems written by the AI code-davinci-002, a chatbot created by OpenAI. The editors of the book, Brent Katz, Josh Morgenthau, and Simon Rich, selected the most compelling poems out of hundreds written by the AI over a span of 10 months.

Werner Herzog, the 80-year-old German director and actor, lends his recognizable voice to bring the poetry to life. With his raspy Bavarian accent, Herzog’s narration perfectly captures the eerie potential of AI that is depicted between the lines of the poems. Herzog has previously delved into the world of technology with his 2016 documentary “Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World,” which explored the consequences of our reliance on technology.

While the quality of the AI’s poetry in “I Am Code” may be debatable, the editors believe that the importance lies in showcasing the true capabilities of the technology. OpenAI discontinued code-davinci-002 and other models in March, but those who have used it claim that it possesses artistic merit surpassing that of ChatGPT. The book has been described by editor Brent Katz as an urgent exposé that raises concerns about AI that remains behind closed doors.

Simon Rich, one of the book’s editors, expressed his worries about the potential of AI to replace human writers. In an article for Time magazine, Rich shared headlines generated by code-davinci-002 in the style of The Onion, which were surprisingly hilarious. Rich speculates that AI could outperform human writers in the near future, and he estimates it might happen within five years.

While the debate continues on the true value and implications of AI-generated literature, the combination of the AI’s poetry and the narration by Herzog is an intriguing exploration of the intersection between human creativity and artificial intelligence.