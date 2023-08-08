Prince George’s County Schools Introduce New Bus Safety Measures

Prince George’s County schools have recently implemented new safety measures for their school buses. These measures aim to ensure the safety of students during their daily commute.

One of the new measures is the installation of GPS tracking devices in all school buses. This allows parents and school officials to track the location of the bus in real-time. With this system, parents can have peace of mind knowing where their children are at all times.

In addition to GPS tracking, each school bus is equipped with cameras both inside and outside the vehicle. These cameras are meant to monitor student behavior and to capture footage in case of any incidents or accidents. The footage can then be reviewed by school officials to address any issues that may arise.

Another important safety feature introduced is the implementation of a bus attendance system. Students are required to swipe their student IDs upon boarding the bus and again when they disembark. This system helps ensure that students are accounted for and that no one is left behind or gets off at the wrong stop.

To further enhance safety, all school bus drivers have undergone additional training. This includes defensive driving techniques and protocols for handling emergencies. The goal is to ensure that drivers are well-prepared to navigate any challenging situations on the road.

These new safety measures have been welcomed by parents and school officials alike. The Prince George’s County school district is committed to providing a safe transportation environment for students. The implementation of these measures reflects that commitment and the importance placed on student safety.

As the school year begins, these safety measures will play a critical role in ensuring the well-being of students during their daily commute. The school district will continue to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of these measures to make any necessary adjustments.

Prince George’s County schools are setting an example for other districts by prioritizing the safety of their students. With the implementation of these new measures, students can feel more secure as they travel to and from school.