LinkedIn Rolls Out Generative AI Feature for Posts

LinkedIn has recently begun rolling out a new generative AI feature for posts on its platform. The feature allows users to create a draft of their post using AI, by providing a detailed explanation of what they want the post to say. However, it’s unclear how users are being targeted for access to this feature, such as their region or account type.

LinkedIn previously announced its intentions to offer generative AI posts a few months ago. The platform already offers generative AI tools for Collaborative Posts, as well as job, advertising, and profile description writing.

The introduction of this AI feature aims to assist users in overcoming the challenge of going from a great idea to a fully-fledged post. However, concerns have been raised regarding transparency and how the feature will be used. LinkedIn has not provided answers to questions about whether posts written by AI will be flagged for transparency, measures to ensure post accuracy and prevent the spread of misinformation, and whether these posts will be used to train LinkedIn’s AI language model.

LinkedIn has previously emphasized its commitment to responsible AI principles, including transparency, trust, and accountability. However, there are concerns about the lack of public accountability and transparency regarding the use of generative AI.

Some experts argue that while there is a demand for transparency in AI-generated content, disclosure has not been expected in cases where ghostwriters are involved. The introduction of widely available generative AI has brought about new expectations for disclosure.

In conclusion, the rollout of LinkedIn’s generative AI feature for posts raises questions about transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of AI on the platform. It remains to be seen how LinkedIn will address these concerns and ensure that users are aware of when AI tools are being implemented in their content.

