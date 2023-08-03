LinkedIn is Testing Integration of Microsoft Designer for Creating Visual Assets

LinkedIn is testing the integration of Microsoft Designer on its platform, as shared by a beta user on X (formerly known as Twitter). Microsoft Designer is a graphic design platform, similar to Canva, but with the added advantage of leveraging AI. This integration will allow LinkedIn users to create custom designs and original images directly within the app.

Microsoft Designer uses generative AI throughout its platform, enabling users to create various visual assets by simply using text prompts. The video attached to the X post demonstrates how users can add an image and have Designer incorporate it into an original design based on the provided instructions. Users can specify details like colors, motifs, and purpose. Designer will then generate multiple renditions to choose from, streamlining the posting process.

LinkedIn has been actively embracing AI on its platform, introducing several AI features such as AI-generated recruiter messages, AI-powered profile sections, copy suggestions for ads, and even AI-generated posts. With the rapid integration of AI, it is likely that LinkedIn will soon introduce this Microsoft Designer integration to enhance the visual content creation experience for its users.

By incorporating Microsoft Designer, LinkedIn aims to provide its users with a powerful tool for creating unique and visually appealing assets within the app itself. With the abundance of posts on LinkedIn, this integration will help users stand out among the saturated feeds, enabling them to showcase their latest career accomplishments with their network more effectively.