Cutting-edge AI Subtitling Unlocked for Enterprise Customers by Lilt-CaptionHub Integration

Lilt, a leading AI solution for enterprise translation, has partnered with CaptionHub, a market-leading subtitling software platform, to provide a high-efficiency solution for multilingual video content generation at scale. This collaboration combines Lilt’s AI-powered translation expertise with CaptionHub’s frame-accurate subtitling platform.

Traditionally, content teams have faced challenges when translating subtitles, with limited options that are either expensive and time-consuming or rely solely on machine translation without guaranteed quality. The partnership between Lilt and CaptionHub aims to address these limitations by seamlessly integrating Lilt’s Contextual AI Platform with CaptionHub’s subtitling platform.

With the integration of Lilt’s Contextual AI Engine and CaptionHub’s Natural Captions© technology, users can effortlessly translate multimedia content into multiple languages with accurate and high-quality subtitles. Not only does this accelerate the subtitling translation process and streamline customer workflows, but it also ensures frame-accurate and perfectly-aligned captions.

The joint efforts of Lilt and CaptionHub have already demonstrated the ability to deliver high volumes of video content translation across multiple languages within tight turnaround times. This integrated workflow has been successfully utilized for industry events by global enterprise customers.

The partnership between Lilt and CaptionHub aims to reshape the way businesses approach multilingual content and enable them to translate higher volumes of video content into more languages in less time, lightening the burden on their teams.

For more information about Lilt’s AI-powered solutions, please contact [email protected]

For more information about CaptionHub, please visit their website at www.captionhub.com.