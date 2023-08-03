Lil Wayne Talks About Longevity, Mixtapes, and Working with Eminem

In a recent interview with Billboard, Lil Wayne shared his thoughts on his longevity in the music industry. He emphasized that there is no secret to his success, stating that he simply works hard and keeps going. Wayne attributes his longevity to his strong work ethic, saying that he only focuses on his music and considers it a dream come true rather than a job.

The rapper also discussed the evolving definition of mixtapes in the era of streaming services. He acknowledged that the terminology and meaning have changed over time, but he reassured fans that his approach to mixtapes will remain the same. Wayne’s mixtapes have always been unique and will continue to reflect his style and artistic vision.

Wayne’s comments about his admiration for Eminem came after he spoke with The New York Times about the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. He admitted to being initially intimidated when he reached out to collaborate with Eminem on a song. Wayne recognized Eminem’s talent and the way he uses words, connecting on a deep level with the art of lyricism. He expressed his appreciation for Eminem’s ability to craft powerful and meaningful verses.

