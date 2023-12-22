Blue vs Yellow: Does Light Color Affect Sleep?

New research from the University of Basel and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) challenges the notion that the color of light plays a significant role in sleep quality. Previous studies had suggested that yellowish light had a stronger influence on the internal clock, but the recent findings contradict these claims.

The human visual system is a complex process that involves the perception of different wavelengths of light. Photoreceptors in the retina convert light into electrical impulses, which are then processed by the brain into colors and brightness. Specialized ganglion cells, similar to cones and rods, are sensitive to light and play a crucial role in regulating our sleep-wake rhythm.

In a study involving 16 healthy volunteers, researchers exposed participants to blueish or yellowish light for one hour in the evening, as well as a white light control condition. The results showed no significant differences in the effect of light color on the internal clock or sleep quality. The stimulation of the ganglion cells remained consistent across all three conditions, indicating that the color of the light had little impact.

“These findings suggest that the light-sensitive ganglion cells are most important for the human internal clock,” says Dr. Christine Blume, lead author of the study. Contrary to previous research in mice, the researchers found no evidence that variations in light color along the blue-yellow dimension affect sleep.

The study has important implications for lighting design. While the color of light may not be a significant factor for sleep, it is crucial to consider the effect of light on the light-sensitive ganglion cells. This research highlights the need to prioritize these cells when planning and designing lighting environments.

As for the widely discussed night mode on screens, which reduces short-wavelength light, it can indeed have a positive impact on sleep. However, the yellowish color adjustment is not necessary. Technological advancements can reduce the short-wavelength proportions without altering the color display, which could potentially be implemented in future mobile phone screens.

While this study provides valuable insights, further research is needed to explore the effects of light color under different parameters, such as prolonged exposure or different times of the day. Nonetheless, the findings contribute to our understanding of the intricate relationship between light and sleep.