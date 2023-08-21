The Importance of China’s Involvement in the UK’s Artificial Intelligence Summit

It has been confirmed that the UK’s artificial intelligence summit will take place in early November. However, there is uncertainty regarding whether China will be invited, as it may hinder the search for common ground among “like-minded countries”.

Excluding China from the event would be a significant mistake for several reasons. Firstly, the risks associated with AI systems go beyond national borders. Without China’s participation, international agreements aimed at mitigating the risks of AI would be futile. For instance, if the agreement on preventing the use of generative AI in developing chemical weapons excludes China, individuals could simply utilize Chinese AI systems for these malicious purposes.

Secondly, any international agreement reached would face opposition, especially in the US, if it is perceived to provide China with advantages. Previous attempts to introduce regulations have been hindered by concerns of losing an “AI arms race” to China. Having China involved in the discussions reduces this risk, as all participating countries would be bound by the same agreement.

Thirdly, while the US and UK have been relatively slow in regulating AI, China has taken proactive steps. In fact, it is the only country to have implemented regulations specifically targeting generative AI. Drawing on China’s regulatory experience would be invaluable in informing well-designed policies at the AI summit in the UK.

There are numerous opportunities for “like-minded countries” to collaborate on AI, such as the G7’s Hiroshima AI process. The upcoming summit serves as a crucial opportunity to include China in these discussions. It is an opportunity that must not be missed.