Stop Worshipping Artificial Intelligence and Start Paying Attention to Each Other

Let’s not get too worked up about artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential dangers. The truth is, these dangers are not new; they’re just amplified versions of the same problems we’ve been dealing with since the dawn of technology.

One of the most crucial things we often neglect is paying attention to one another. Paying attention requires effort and focus. It’s easier to look away and immerse ourselves in our own virtual worlds. Unfortunately, our current technology, namely cellphones, has only exacerbated the problem. Loneliness and depression have become more prevalent as we disconnect from each other.

In the past, paying attention was a vital part of communal experiences, whether in a theater or a place of worship. However, over time, theaters moved indoors and audience members were shrouded in darkness. This shift made it increasingly difficult to fully engage and maintain attention.

As an example, imagine playing a piece of music in a well-lit room. Despite the adequate lighting, the audience’s attention wanes as people start checking their phones, responding to messages, or engaging with other distractions. The sense of connection and shared experience quickly dissipates.

This lack of attention not only isolates individuals from the performers or speakers but also from each other. We are humans, and we have an inherent need to connect. The best way to foster connections is by paying attention to one another and engaging in shared experiences.

Sadly, the opportunities for such interactions are decreasing. According to Washington Post columnist Peter Marks, theater attendance is expected to drop by 50% next year, with technology being a major culprit. Similarly, church attendance is rapidly declining, and private entertainment at home has replaced communal concerts and movies.

Nevertheless, we do have means to capture people’s attention when necessary. In educational settings, for instance, I have found that dividing students into small groups and giving them interactive tasks fosters engagement and connection. These techniques work just as effectively in online environments as they do in person.

While AI may exacerbate existing problems, history has shown that we can counter them. We have learned how to captivate and sustain attention over generations. Let us revive our old ways of paying attention and develop new strategies for the digital age. By doing so, we will not be helpless in the face of AI’s challenges; instead, we will be equipped to address them head-on.

