Data Privacy and Responsible AI: Lessons from the Ad Tech Industry

Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data privacy has become a top priority for companies involved in social media and politics. As the generative AI race gains momentum, it’s important to learn from the mistakes and challenges faced by the ad tech industry.

The ad tech industry didn’t prioritize privacy until after the Cambridge Analytica scandal unfolded. Companies now need to consider how to avoid making similar mistakes with the development of generative AI. Katie Harbath, who previously worked on election security teams at Facebook, highlights the importance of making decisions that may seem acceptable now but could become problematic in the future.

To develop responsible AI, experts suggest examining current internet problems such as toxic content and data breaches that have grown without early safeguards. The lack of diversity within tech and advertising companies has also contributed to problems like hate speech and biased data. Building content and data tools earlier in the development process can help mitigate these issues.

Academics are also exploring how recent privacy laws, such as Europe’s GDPR, could inform new rules for AI. Transparency, accountability, and data protection are key elements highlighted in the GDPR that could help address AI risks. However, regulators struggle to classify AI systems and applications, making it difficult to develop comprehensive regulations.

The complexities of the ad tech industry have hindered the creation of new laws and industry standards governing data privacy. As AI poses even greater challenges, education will play a crucial role in ensuring regulators can keep pace with technological advancements.

Improving online systems with transport-level security and giving users greater control over their data could have helped address privacy risks early on. While AI is not without risks, efforts in developing regulatory compliance and ethical considerations are crucial for navigating the potential dangers of bad actors using AI.

Transparency is a key concern in the development of AI, particularly with large language models. These models are often considered black boxes, raising questions about the training data and performance. It’s important to understand and address systematic biases that can undermine the integrity of the data used in training AI models.

Moving forward, it is essential to learn from the ad tech industry’s challenges and mistakes when it comes to data privacy. Responsible AI development requires considering diverse perspectives, prioritizing privacy, and being transparent about the workings and limitations of AI models.