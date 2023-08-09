Artificial Intelligence Company Prisma Labs Avoids Privacy Lawsuit

Prisma Labs Inc., an artificial intelligence company, has successfully avoided a trial in a proposed class action lawsuit. The company was accused of invading users’ privacy by storing their biometric data. The lawsuit alleged that Prisma collected users’ “facial geometry” from photos uploaded to its Lensa mobile app, thereby violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

However, District Judge Charles R. Breyer granted Prisma’s motion to compel arbitration, effectively settling any disputes with the plaintiff, Jack Flora, out of court. It was determined that Flora had agreed to such resolution during the app’s sign-up process.

Lensa gained significant attention on social media after the release of its “magic avatar” feature, which allowed users to transform their selfies into animated characters. While the app became popular, concerns were raised over the privacy implications of collecting and storing users’ biometric data.

This development marks a significant win for Prisma Labs Inc., as it avoids a potentially costly trial and can resolve the issue through arbitration. The company can now focus on further developing and improving its artificial intelligence technology.

It is important to note that the exact terms of the settlement and arbitration process have not been disclosed. However, this case serves as a reminder of the ongoing legal debates surrounding the collection and use of biometric data in the digital age. Companies must ensure that they comply with relevant privacy laws and obtain appropriate consent from users when dealing with such sensitive information.