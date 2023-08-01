CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Leidos Collaborates with Microsoft to Drive Generative AI in Public Sector

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Leidos Collaborates with Microsoft to Drive Generative AI in Public Sector

Federal contracting company Leidos has announced a collaboration agreement with Microsoft to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for customers in the public sector. The partnership will initially focus on generative AI solutions to enhance organizational efficiency, productivity, and cross-domain applications. Leidos and Microsoft aim to develop innovative solutions to address complex challenges faced by public sector organizations worldwide.

Leidos has recently migrated 20 critical support applications from an on-premise data center to Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud environment to support the U.S. Navy. This migration was part of Leidos’ ongoing support of the Department of the Navy’s Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Program, ensuring greater efficiency, collaboration, and security in monitoring the Navy and Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI).

The collaboration with Microsoft comes at a time when Leidos has secured major contract wins, including an $11 billion contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency to consolidate defense support agency networks. Leidos also received a $390 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security for low-energy portal systems used for non-intrusive inspections of passenger vehicles.

The partnership between Leidos and Microsoft will enable the adoption of cloud-driven solutions and the utilization of advanced cloud, cyber, and AI technologies for public sector organizations. By leveraging Leidos’ expertise in national security operations with Microsoft’s resources, the collaboration aims to provide innovative AI solutions to benefit customers in the public sector.

