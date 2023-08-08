CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Leidos Partners with Permion to Accelerate AI in National Security

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Leidos, a FORTUNE 500 science and technology leader, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Permion, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform company, to enhance the use of AI in critical national security missions.

The collaboration aims to advance data-driven decision making and operational support for government agencies and organizations. Leidos Intelligence Group’s chief technology officer, Robert Franceschini, believes that AI technologies like Permion’s neurosymbolic and generative AI can be leveraged to deliver enhanced capabilities to customers.

As a major systems integrator with expertise in systems engineering, Leidos is viewed as the ideal partner for Permion’s data-oriented computing AI platform. Permion’s CEO, Arun Majumdar, states that together, they can deliver results critical for the advancement of national security, competitive advantage, and overmatch.

Through this partnership, Leidos will utilize Permion’s advanced AI platform, including the X-Machines Instruction Set Architecture (XVM-ISA™), to enhance applications and capabilities that can be deployed on the tactical edge, on-premises, or in the cloud.

Furthermore, Leidos and Permion are working on an additional explainable knowledge-graph generative AI/LLM cognitive solution. This solution, built on XVM-ISA™ and derived from Permion’s Open-Source Intelligence and Relationship Inference System (OSIRIS™), is expected to provide decision support, data analytics, and high-value prediction capabilities to meet the AI needs of government customers.

Leidos is a technology, engineering, and science solutions leader that focuses on solving the world’s toughest challenges in various sectors. With over 46,000 employees, Leidos supports critical missions for government and commercial customers. Permion, on the other hand, is an AI/ML platform company that specializes in data-oriented computing.

Please note that this rewritten version of the article does not provide the original sources, quotes, author information, or contact information mentioned in the original article.

