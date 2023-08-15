California Legislature Adopts First AI-Drafted Resolution on Responsible AI Deployment and Use

The California Legislature made history on Monday by adopting the nation’s first artificial intelligence-drafted resolution. State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Solano, who wrote the draft, emphasized that this measure reflects California’s commitment to examining and implementing principles related to the responsible use of AI.

The resolution, officially titled Senate Concurrent Resolution 17, addresses the challenges posed by technology, data, and automated systems. It acknowledges incidents of unsafe, ineffective, or biased systems, as well as the threat to privacy and opportunities through unchecked data collection. Despite these challenges, the resolution also recognizes the potential benefits of AI, such as increased efficiency in agriculture and revolutionary data analysis in industries.

The resolution affirms California’s dedication to President Biden’s vision for safe AI and aligns with the principles outlined in the “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights” by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. These principles include ensuring safe and effective systems, protecting against algorithmic discrimination, safeguarding data privacy, providing notice and explanation in AI decision-making, and considering human alternatives and fallback options. They will guide the design, use, and deployment of automated systems in California.

Both the state Assembly and Senate approved the resolution, with a unanimous voice vote in the Assembly. Importantly, it does not require the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Legislature’s adoption of this resolution highlights the early stages of AI regulation and the ongoing efforts to establish firm rules for the technology. While debates and discussions around AI continue, policymakers and experts aim to safeguard consumers while managing the risks posed by AI to jobs, the spread of disinformation, and domestic and national security.

(State Senator Bill Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, including portions of Solano, Yolo, Napa, Sonoma, Sacramento, and Contra Costa counties.)