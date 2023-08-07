The Rise of Artificial Intelligence Raises Concerns Over Legal Grey Areas

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining traction, raising concerns about copyright and defamation in legal grey areas. Several influential tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Chat GPT developer Open AI, have come together to explore AI regulation and establish a system to address these issues.

Lawsuits have been filed against these companies for copyright infringement as they allegedly used protected works of others to train their AI models. While copyright infringement and defamation laws currently exist, there are no criminal penalties in place specifically for disruptive use of AI.

The forum aims to develop checks and balances for AI upon its public release. Awareness is crucial for individuals using AI models, particularly for personal purposes. Katie Charleston, an AI legal expert, advises users to exercise caution when generating content such as business articles, books, or resumes. It is important to review the accuracy of the generated content and implement fact-checking measures. Additionally, users should review the terms of service provided by platforms like Chat GPT. These platforms may collect user-entered data for training purposes, so users must be cautious about inputting private information.

Consulting a legal professional to assess the potential liabilities associated with AI-generated content is also recommended, especially for those who have the means to do so.

