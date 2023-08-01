The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative explores the growing use of artificial intelligence in the business landscape. It specifically looks at how AI is affecting the development and execution of strategy in organizations.

Zan Gilani, a principal product manager at Duolingo, has been working in product management for eight years and oversees the app company’s experiential AI team. Duolingo uses AI and machine learning to drive user engagement by personalizing learning experiences, adjusting practice session difficulty, and observing and critiquing learners’ performance. The app currently has over 16 million daily active users.

Gilani joins the Me, Myself, and AI podcast to discuss how Duolingo uses AI to support learning and outlines the specific ways AI and machine learning are utilized to drive user engagement.

At Duolingo, the focus is on personalized education at scale. The app incorporates AI-driven functionality, such as frequent notifications and personalized practice sessions, to motivate learners. It also utilizes generative AI to build features that teach learners more effectively. Gilani is working on leveraging generative AI to set up Duolingo for success through external partnerships and internal education.

Duolingo aims to help users learn new languages by utilizing AI to provide personalized education experiences. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Duolingo can enhance user engagement and provide efficient and effective language learning opportunities.

