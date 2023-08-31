The First Batch of Large-Scale Models for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services Announced

On August 31st, several companies and institutions in China were listed in the first batch of large-scale model products that have been approved under the “Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services.” This announcement allows these companies to officially provide services to the public.

Among the enterprises/institutions listed in the first batch are Baidu, ByteDance, Zidong Taichu under Chinese Academy of Sciences, Baichuan Intelligent Technology, and Zhipu Huazhang. Baidu, for example, has made its AI flagship product, ERNIE Bot, fully open to the public. Users can now download the ERNIE Bot App or visit the official website to experience it. Additionally, other native AI applications will be opened, enabling users to explore the four core capabilities of understanding, generating, logic, and memory in generative AI.

Baichuan Intelligence has also announced that it is now open to the public through the “Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services.” Users can visit the Baichuan Intelligence website to experience the new features of their large-scale models in knowledge Q&A, text creation, and other fields.

The first batch of approved companies includes eight institutions, with five in Beijing and three in Shanghai. However, some other notable companies like Ali Tongyi Qianwen, 360 Zhinao, and Xunfei Xinghuo are not included in this list.

The “Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services” were released on July 10th and were jointly reviewed and approved by several government departments. The measures aim to encourage innovative applications of generative AI technology while ensuring the content generated is positive, healthy, and uplifting. These measures also require providers of generative AI services to obtain relevant administrative permits, including those involving foreign investment.

Overall, the announcement of the first batch of large-scale models for generative artificial intelligence services marks a significant step in the development and utilization of AI technology in China.

