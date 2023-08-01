CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI and its Role in Healthcare to be Discussed at the Crossroad Summit

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
The Greater Sioux Falls Young Professional Network Crossroad Summit is set to take place in a few weeks, covering various topics including the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. This annual event brings together professionals from different industries, providing an opportunity for inspiration and learning.

One of the key discussions at the summit will focus on the importance of embracing new AI technology in healthcare and how it can impact both professional and personal lives. Specialists from Sanford Health will be present to shed light on this topic.

According to Sanford’s VP of Data Analytics, Dough Nowak, AI is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry and is here to stay. Nowak emphasizes the need to embrace this technology, highlighting the shift from solely focusing on treating illnesses to a proactive approach of keeping people healthy.

The Crossroad Summit will be held on Thursday, August 17th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Registration for the event is now open.

In conclusion, the upcoming Crossroad Summit aims to explore the integration of AI in healthcare. Professionals from various industries will gather to gain insights and inspiration, with experts from Sanford Health showcasing the importance of embracing AI technology in the healthcare sector.

