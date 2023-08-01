America’s Lawmakers Grapple with AI Regulation

Lawmakers in the United States are facing the challenge of regulating artificial intelligence (AI) while keeping up with its rapid innovation. The U.S. House of Representatives recently took a step towards establishing an AI regulatory framework by advancing the AI Accountability Act, which calls for the government to study AI accountability and report back by 2025.

However, some Republican lawmakers express skepticism about the ability of politicians, whom they liken to wearing outdated clothing and using obsolete technology, to effectively regulate AI. Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee warned that regulations could stifle growth and innovation.

The Senate also held a listening session on AI development, with many lawmakers admitting that Congress lacks sufficient understanding of AI to create effective regulations. Connecticut Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed concerns about AI’s potential for misuse, including deepfakes and creative product appropriation. Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the difficulty of regulating a technology that is advancing rapidly.

While China and the European Union have already drafted AI regulations, Congress has yet to pass any legislation. Mace emphasized the need for regulation without stifling innovation, particularly to maintain American leadership in AI technology.

Critics also worry about the impact of AI on jobs. A Goldman Sachs analysis suggests that AI advancements could eliminate 300 million jobs globally. A McKinsey Global Institute study predicts that up to 30% of hours currently worked in the U.S. economy could become automated by 2030, resulting in around 12 million occupational transitions. Lower-wage workers and women are particularly vulnerable to job losses due to AI development.

Lawmakers recognize the need for a better understanding of AI before regulating it. Congressman Robert Garcia of California emphasized the impressive but concerning applications of AI, while Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut advocated for a more thorough examination of the different aspects of AI to determine where regulation is urgently needed.

As AI continues to evolve, the U.S. government faces the challenge of striking a balance between encouraging innovation and safeguarding against potential risks and job displacements.