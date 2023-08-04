AI’s Impact on Lawmaking and Regulation

Lawmakers in Albany, New York are recognizing the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various fields, including essay creation, image generation, and bill drafting. Assembly member Clyde Vanel, who chairs the Subcommittee on Internet and Technologies, emphasizes the importance of controlling technology rather than allowing it to control us. He defines AI as any process that replaces human tasks.

One example discussed is the availability of programs like GPT, which are based on large language models that enable systems to understand natural language. Vanel explains that these technologies have reached a level of generative AI, where they are capable of more nuanced thinking. To investigate their potential, Vanel tested an AI program called Auto GPT. He used it to identify gaps in New York laws and create a bill addressing those gaps. Specifically, the AI-generated bill proposes a requirement for landlords to provide lease agreements to renters within 30 days of a written request.

The rise of AI has raised concerns about the potential replacement of human employees with AI systems. In response, Senator Jake Ashby is co-sponsoring a bill to establish a task force responsible for investigating and regulating AI. Ashby emphasizes the need to understand AI before implementing regulations, to avoid impeding innovation or hastily embracing new technologies. The bill has passed in both houses and is awaiting the Governor’s signature.

As AI continues to advance and its applications expand, lawmakers aim to strike a balance between harnessing the benefits of AI technology and ensuring proper oversight and regulation. The goal is to shape AI to serve as a tool for human advancement rather than relegating humans to the role of mere bystanders.