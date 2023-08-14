Insilico Medicine Advances Generative AI-Discovered Drug into Phase II Clinical Trials

Hong Kong-based Insilico Medicine has entered Phase II clinical trials with a drug fully created using generative artificial intelligence (AI), a first for the industry. The drug, called INS018_055, is being evaluated as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the US FDA. The Chinese cohort has already begun dosing, with enrolment for the US cohort expected to start later this year. Insilico’s AI platform, Pharma.AI, uses three different platforms: PandaOmics for therapeutic target identification, Chemistry42 for predictive drug discovery, and inClinico to predict the outcome of clinical trials. The Pharma.AI system assessed millions of data files to determine that INS018_055 had strong potential against the three key measures of novelty, confidence, and commercial viability. The Phase IIa program will test the safety, tolerability, PK profile, and preliminary efficacy of the drug over 12 weeks. Insilico has attracted a number of partners, including Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Pfizer, for research collaborations using its AI platforms.

The use of AI in drug development is becoming more prominent due to its ability to reduce both time and cost. The Pharma.AI suite was able to take INS018_055 from target discovery to IND-enabling studies in just 18 months, a much faster timeline than traditional drug discovery. The number of AI-discovered drug molecules has been steadily increasing, with the use of generative AI particularly in small molecule drug discovery showing strong growth. Insilico Medicine and other players in the space, such as NVIDIA, are developing AI technologies that could revolutionize drug development. NVIDIA’s technology has been adopted by companies like Amgen and Atomwise, reducing the time it takes to train custom AI models for molecule screening and optimization. AI is enabling biopharma firms to accelerate the early stages of drug development, allowing them to take on tasks traditionally done by academics, such as drug target discovery.